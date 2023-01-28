Aurangabad: Police has recovered 162 IEDs in intensive operations against Maoists at Laduiya Pahad in Bihar and other locations. Operations are continuing in Maoist prone areas to recover the planted arms and ammunition. Police has destroyed 13 IEDs in Aurangabad while 149 IEDs weighing a kg each were discovered in a cave nearby and destroyed. This has been told by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) on Saturday.

In a joint operation against naxalites, the CRPF and the Bihar Police have recovered huge cache of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Initially, 13 IEDs were found in the Maoist hideout areas in Laduiya Pahad. Later they conducted intensive search operations near a cave. The cave was filled up with IEDs as if it was being used as a hide out godown. The forces destroyed the IED with utmost care.

Following information about the Maoist hide outs, the police have intensified their searches in the vulnerable areas. A huge cache of arms and ammunitions is recovered and destroyed in the latest drive. There has been no indication of the forces coming face to face with the naxalites during the current operations. The searches have been further stepped up in the wake of latest recovery of IEDs.

