Mumbai: Mumbai police recovered a bag with 100 grams of gold jewelry from a garbage dump in Mumbai's Dindoshi area. A beggar had disposed of the bag of gold thinking it was just dry bread. Police officials located the bag with the help of CCTV footage and handed it over to the owner.

The incident took place when a resident of Aarey Colony was trying to mortgage her jewelry to pay off her daughter's marriage loan. While going to the bank, she came across a beggar woman and her child. She gave them vada pav in a bag. Upon reaching the bank, she realized that she had accidentally given the beggar her bag of gold jewelry as well. She immediately left the bank and filed a complaint with the police.

Upon investigating, the police found that the woman had thrown the bag in the garbage. Further analysis of the CCTV footage revealed that the bag was in possession of a rat which was roaming about here and there around the dump. The police tried to chase the rat until it entered a nearby drainage hole. Mumbai police were successful in retrieving the bag and handing it over to the owner.