Varanasi: During the late Sunday night raids on a City Hotel in Sigra locality of Varanasi, police didn't get any important clues in the matter that militants belonging to terror outfit Indian Mujahedeen (IM) were hiding in the hotel. The raids were conducted on the hotel based on intelligence inputs. However, the in-charge Inspector of Sigra police station has stepped up vigil in Sigra locality of Varanasi.

After the 2006 Serial Blast in Varanasi, the police administration remains on an alert mode. Besides, it is the Lok Sabha Constituency of the Prime Minister, hence, the city witnesses movement of VVIPs frequently, said sources.

Police had intelligence inputs that some members belonging to the terror group Indian Mujahedeen were hiding in a city hotel. Hence, police swung into action and conducted raids. Some unidentified persons had booked the room of a hotel without any documentary proof like Identity Cards or other supporting papers, said police. In-charge Inspector of Sigra police station, Dhananjay Pandey, said, "We didn't get any information about dubious persons hiding in the hotel. However, security in the area has been intensified as a precautionary measure."