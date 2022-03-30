Raipur (Chhattisgarh: Police have presented the chargesheet against jailed Sant Kalicharan in Raipur Court in the case of derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The 40-page challan was presented by the police in the court of CJM Bhupendra Wasnikar. Sant Kalicharan, who hails from Maharashtra, has been lodged in the Central Jail of Raipur since December 31.

He is accused of having made indecent remarks against the Mahatma in the Parliament of Religions held in Ravanabhata, Raipur on 25-26 December 2021. Raipur Police had also registered a sedition case against Kalicharan at the Tikrapara police station. Police had arrested Kalicharan from a lodge located in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, and brought him to Raipur.

On March 21, Raipur Police had sought one week's time from the court to present the chargesheet. Raipur Rural ASP Kirtan Rathore said that the case was registered against Kalicharan alias Dhananjay in Tikrapara police station. Police said that on the basis of evidence during the investigation, sections 153A, 153B(1), 295A, 505(1) (b) have also been included against the religious leader.

