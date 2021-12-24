Latehar: Latehar Police in Jharkhand on Friday recovered 25 bombs planted by Naxalites. The bombs, recovered by the search team under SP Anjani Anjan, were said to be planted targetting police personnel.

As per information received by the SP, the bombs had been planted in Barwaiya forest of Manika police station area under ​​Latehar district.

Thereafter, the search operation, launched on Friday under the directions of the SP, resulted in a total of 25 bombs being planted underneath the ground inside the forest.

As per reports, the bombs found during the operation were quite powerful, with the total weight of explosives being around 25 kg.

Police officer Anjan confirmed that all the bombs have been diffused, adding that the police would not allow the militants to succeed in any way.

Continuous action is being taken by security forces against Naxalites in the region.

