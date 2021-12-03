Mathura: Three people were killed and five got injured in a major road mishap that happened over Yamuna Expressway on Friday morning. Out of three deceased two are told to be police officials while one is a woman.

A police team reached the spot after getting information and admitted the injured to the nearby hospital. As per the primary information the deceased police officials were from Madhya Pradesh and were on their way to conduct a raid in Haryana's Bhadurghar to rescue a kidnapped girl when the unfortunate incident took place.

The incident happened under the Surir Police station area when the Mahindra Bolero in which police officials present overturned after the driver lost his balance on steering and rammed with culvert on Milestone 80.

SP Rural Shrish Chand said, "All the police officials were of Bhudera police station and boarded the vehicle from Tikmaghad in MP. We had sent the dead bodies for the postmortem and are trying to figure out the exact reason behind the accident."

The deceased were identified as head constable Bhavani Prasad, female constable Hira Devi, driver Jagdish and one Ravi Kumar. While constable Kamalendra Yadav, chief constable Ratiram, Dharmendra Kumar and Preeti were injured.

