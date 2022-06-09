Kanpur: Investigators probing the June 3 violence at Parade Square Kanpur violence have claimed transactions worth crores of rupees into the accounts of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the main accused in the incident. While the ATS did not officially make any statement over the transactions, top officials of the local police claim that in the last three years, about Rs 50 crore were transacted from four different accounts into Hashmi.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi had opened all the accounts in the name of his organization, an officer said. Of these accounts, one account is in a private bank located in Babupurwa, one in Colonelganj and Bekganj, and another account operated in Punjab National Bank, an officer said. Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that ATS and local police officials are investigating Hayat Zafar Hashmi's mobile, bank account “and many other activities. Every single point is being looked at seriously."

Meena said that PAC units will be installed at sensitive locations and on Fridays after the Kanpur violence which broke out during a shutdown call over remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

