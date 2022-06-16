Kannur (Kerala): The government on Wednesday shifted a north Kerala station house officer (SHO) who issued a notice to a local masjid committee warning that there should not be any hate speeches during Friday prayers in the backdrop of the controversy over the objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammed by two former BJP spokespersons.

The Mayyil police station SHO Biju Prakash last week sent a notice to the masjid committee to ensure that no controversial speech was made in the mosque after Friday prayers. He also threatened to take strict action against those who vitiate communal harmony in the region. Later, many Muslim outfits including Samsatha Jamayuthul Ulema criticized the circular issued by the police officer in north Kerala’s Kannur district, saying it was an insult.

“The SHO issued the notice without understanding the government policy. Hence the director-general of police removed him from the post with immediate effect,” said an official statement from the Kerala government.

Also read: Kerala CM assaulted inside flight, MP writes to DGCA

The Muslim League and the SDPI have come out against the circular. Muslim League leadership demanded that action should be taken against the police officers who issued the notice. Organizations like the SDPI and Muslim Organisation marched into the police station and met the Commissioner against the letter. The Sunni Mahal Federation has demanded an inquiry into this matter. Abdul Majeed Bakhavi, General Secretary of the Sunni Mahal Federation Kannur district, demanded that the home department should clarify its policy.