Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir): In yet another incident of killing a police personnel by the terrorists, a bullet riddlen body of a police sub-inspector identified as Farooq Ah Mir was found near his home in the midst of a paddy field at Samboora village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Police rushed to the spot and took the body for autopsy.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said. Initially, one bullet wound was found near his heart. The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

Confirming the death Kashmir police in their twitter handle wrote – “Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol”.

This is the third incident of killing police personnel in the valley. Last month on May 25, a police constable, Saifullah Qadri, 45, was killed while his nine-year-old daughter was injured when militants opened fire on them outside their house in Soura, on the outskirts of Srinagar. On May 13, militants shot a policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, at his village of Gudoora in Pulwama.

At least eight J&K Police personnel have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of the year. While 42 security personnel were killed last year, half of them (21) was from the J&K Police force.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 3 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists including one responsible for school teacher Rajni Bala's murder, were killed in Kulgam. Bala was killed by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Kashmir on May 31.