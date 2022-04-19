Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A head constable of the COBRA battalion was injured during an encounter between police and Naxalites on Tuesday. According to sources, the encounter took place in the Pegadapalli area of ​​Tarrem when COBRA, STF, CRPF, and DRG teams had set out for an anti-Naxal operation.

Reliable sources said that a head constable of the COBRA unit sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital where his condition is stable. Sources said that the firing is going on from both sides and the actual position will be known only after the gunfire stops.

Naxalite violence has been on the rise in Bijapur. Maoists torched more than seven vehicles in Bijapur on Monday. All the vehicles were engaged in sand quarrying work. The incident took place on the banks of the Minagachal river.