​​Amritsar: Amritsar police nabbed a youth on Tuesday who forged a fake degree for Swapna Suresh, the mastermind of Kerala's gold smuggling case. Earlier, it was revealed that Swapna received her job as a consultant in Space Park using the fake certificate arranged by Sachin Das, an Amritsar native.

The investigation into the fraud has been ongoing for the last two years. Swapna received a job that paid her a monthly salary of Rs 3.18 lakh using the fake certificate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University from Maharashtra. Following the gold smuggling case, it was decided to dismiss Swapna Suresh from her job in Space Park and recover the amount paid to her as salary.

During the investigation, police found out that Suresh is a school dropout who got a doctorate degree from Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University.