Gurdaspur (Punjab): The Punjab police on Thursday nabbed a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter for eight months in the Dinanagar police station area of the district. After torturing her continuously for 8 months, the accused threatened to kill the victim. The girl thereafter decided to inform her brother about her ordeals, who thereafter lodged a complaint against the culprit at the Dinanagar police station.

SHO Kapil Kaushal, while speaking to ETV Bharat, said that the accused father is an alcohol addict and he has been a divorcee for the last four years while his eldest son also left the house with his mother. "The accused used to rape his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol. The police nabbed the said accused, while the victim is undergoing a medical test. The medical tests will also include a pregnancy test and the police are probing the incident," said the SHO.