Ghaziabad/New Delhi: In an encounter between police and miscreants on the Loni border area on Friday night a miscreant was shot in the leg while the other was arrested when he was trying to flee. The miscreants have been identified as Naved and Nafees, residents of Baghpat. During the police interrogation, they confessed to having looted money in the Delhi NCR region. After being caught, one of the miscreants, Naved, pleaded for mercy by taking UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath's name. There are more than half a dozen cases registered against them. The police had been looking for them for a long time. These two miscreants had recently looted more than Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a gas agency in Tronica city.

Police nab two miscreants in a late night encounter in Ghaziabad

The Loni police stumbled upon these miscreants when they were on routine patrolling. The miscreants were the first to open fire on the policemen. In defence, the police shot at Naved's leg. The other miscreant taking advantage of the darkness tried to escape, but the police caught him as well. Both have been taken into custody for further questioning. The police recovered Rs 26,000, a pistol and a motorcycle from their possession.