Indore: Acting on leads provided by Mumbai's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the Indore police on Monday arrested the terror suspect Sarfaraz Memon from an apartment flat in the city. Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had provided intelligence inputs to Mumbai ATS about the whereabouts of Memon.

At the time of the raid, the terror suspect was not found in his house. Not finding Memon in the house, the Indore police took his parents along with them to the police station. Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha along with his police team raided the Green Park locality situated in Chandan Nagar area of the city.

When Memon learnt about the incident, he came to the police station in search of his parents. He was immediately arrested by the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that terror suspect Safaraz Memon had been to China and Hong Kong fifteen times. The passport impounded by the police revealed at least 15 entries in the document, sources said.

The accused had been to Pakistan also to receive arms training and was planning to carry out subversive activities in the country, the sources said. But, Mumbai ATS foiled his plans by informing Indore police about the accused's presence in the city.

It has also been learnt from sources that in 2007, Sarfaraz Memon purchased a house in the Khajrana locality of the city and started living there. But, the accused sold the house and bought a flat in the Green Park locality of the city. Memon was staying with his parents in the flat. Sources also said that the accused was instrumental in spreading rumours about the medical condition of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020.