Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police on Sunday nabbed five out of ten students involved in ragging at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), commonly known as IBS, a private university at Shankarpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The police are on the lookout for the remaining five students.

The Shankarpally police registered a case against the said accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim student. According to the Telangana police, the incident took place at ICFAI Business School in Dhonthanpally village of Rangareddy district. The victim is a student in the first semester of a law undergraduate programme.

The Telangana police said the victim has lodged a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus. "On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed," a police officer said. The FIR was registered under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections at Shankarpally police station. An investigation is underway.