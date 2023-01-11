Kodagu (Karnataka): The Kodagu police on Tuesday arrested four thieves for stealing metal temple bells weighing up to 750 kg worth Rs 10 lakhs. The arrested have been identified as Amjad Ahmed (37), Samiullah (22), Zulfikar (36), and Haider (36), all residents of Mysore. The police confiscated stolen bells from temples in several districts including Kodagu.

"The arrested accused target temples and steal the metal bells there. They have committed major thefts in Kodagu, Mysore, and Hassan districts. The accused would visit temples they want to target during the day and execute the theft at night with the help of a copper cutter. The metals serve good money, so the thieves would then sell the stolen goods," District Superintendent of Police, Captain MA Ayyappa said.

He further informed that the thefts have been going on for the past several months. "Last year on September 11, about 30 bells were stolen from the premises of the Srimakki Shastavu temple in the historic Napoklu Betu village. 10 more bells were stolen from Haligattu Bhadrakali Temple. Thieves broke into the temple premises at around two in the morning and stole the bells and escaped," he informed.

After receiving the first complaint of such theft, the police in their initial investigation found out about the serial bell theft going on for the past few months. The officials also confiscated more than 100 bells along with a stolen car from the arrested so far, even as further investigation is underway. The District Superintendent of Police, MA Ayyappa has announced a reward for the police who cracked the case.