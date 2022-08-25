Krishna (AP): Andhra police lodged a complaint under IPC section 429 on Thursday after a chickens rearer alleged that his ten hens were poisoned to death in Redrothupalem of Krishna district, Mopidevi Mandal. The police also sent the carcasses to a veterinarian in Mopidevi for post-mortem. Veterinarian Dr Nandakishore said that they have received a requisition letter from the police department.

According to the instructions of the police, the post-mortem of the chickens will be conducted and the details will be sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Vijayawada. The owners of the hen said that the chickens were around 20 to 25 thousand rupees worth and he has also appealed to take legal action against the culprit.