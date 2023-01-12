Korba (Chhattisgarh): After the lapse of eight months, the missing case of a girl was reopened once again for investigation in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The mother of the deceased girl had urged senior police officers to reopen the case as she was suspecting a youth named Gopal Khadia.

The case was reopened for investigation. Police in Korba district of Chhattisgarh was able to crack the 'missing case' which remained shrouded in mystery for eight years.

The 24-year-old Anju Yadav, a resident of Rishdi in Rampur area of Korba suddenly went missing. Anju stayed with her boyfriend Gopal Khadia for some time. But when the girl insisted for marriage, the accused throttled her with a Chunari (a garment). The deceased was then buried in forest. The case was registered with the Rampur police outpost.

Over time the mother of the deceased sensing some foul play, appealed to Superintendent of Police and also filed complaint for the reopening of the case. Sharing information about the case, ASP Abhishek Verma, said, "The case was cracked after intensive grilling of the accused. He confessed his involvement in the crime to the police. About a year ago the accused had throttled the girl to death. The skeleton of the deceased was exhumed from a forest and it will be sent for DNA test. Kin of the deceased have identified the body on basis of anklet worn by the deceased. A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused."