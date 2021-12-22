Bengaluru: A police head constable attached to the Amruthahalli police station was suspended for allegedly flashing his private parts at a woman and misbehaving with her on Sunday night in Yelahanka New Town. An FIR was registered against police head constable Chandrashekar.

A case has been lodged against the policeman in Yelahanka New Town police station under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 509. Further investigation is underway. Policeman Chandrashekar has been suspended for misbehaving with a woman obscenely and flashing his private parts at her, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru North East Division DCP, C.K. Baba has issued suspension orders of Chandrashekar, a head constable, attached to Amrutahalli police station.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Chandrashekar was urinating after stopping his bike, near Yelahanka New Town Housing Board, while he was on the way home. He had flashed his private parts to a woman who had come out to feed the street dogs, and also misbehaved with her.

When the woman objected to his behaviour, a heated exchange of words and argument took place between them. The residents had filmed it and posted the video on their social media account.

