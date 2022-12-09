New Delhi: The recovery of a child's body (3) in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of Shahdara has sent shockwaves among residents of the locality. The condition of the child's body gave the impression that she was tormented by some wolfish hand. After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

The underclothes of the child, some biscuit pieces and coins strewn near the crime spot indicated that some grisly act was done. Further investigation into the matter will reveal the truth, said a police source. The information about the recovery of the child's body was passed on to the police by a passerby. The body was found lying in a public toilet in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of Shahdara in Delhi. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital mortuary for the post-mortem and forensic experts have been pressed into service to lift evidence from the spot, police sources added. Besides, police have been scanning nearby CCTV camera to track down culprits.