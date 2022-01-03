Hyderabad: Sunday was a day of high political drama in Karimnagar district which ended in Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar being taken into custody by police for allegedly violating the state government’s guidelines to check Covid spread.

Bandi, the MP from Karimnagar had planned to undertake 'jagarana' at his office in the town between 9 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday against a state government order (GO) number 317 that concerns introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

Kumar alleged that the government order hurts the interests of teachers and other government employees regarding their transfer.

He was taken into police custody in the night but not before high drama unfolded when Bandi and dozens of other party workers locked themselves up in the camp office. Police, according to reports, had to use gas cutters and other equipment to cut through the metal door.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar taken into custody as police foil GO 317 stir

It was chaotic as police and dozens of BJP workers grappled with each other flouting all Covid-19 protocols. By the end of it, around 150 people were detained amid massive sloganeering against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to the police, there was no official request for permission to hold the protest and the gathering of party workers was against the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Asserting that the protest was to be held peacefully following Covid norms, Kumar found fault with the TRS government over the police action.

“Why were the Covid norms not implemented in the events of the ruling TRS leaders?” he said.

Sharing a video of Bandi and others grappling with police, the BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya tweeted: "Telangana police manhandles BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar because he was leading a protest in solidarity and support of government teachers and employees, who are demanding revocation of GO 317. Several BJP workers, including women, have been arrested. TRS is losing it."

Party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also shared a video of the arrest and "assault" on Bandi.

"Brutal and Inhuman arrest and physical assault on Telangana state bjp chief Bandi Sanjay," Chugh tweeted.

Read: Modi speaks to Telangana BJP chief about GHMC polls