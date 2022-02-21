Noida: Over the allegations of Parshuram Brahmin Ekta Mahasabha of illegal conversion happening in Noida's Mamura Village under Phase III police station, Noida police conducted a investigation but got found evidence against allegations. However, police is conducting a detailed investigation and fetching account details of the suspected resident.

Additional DCP Central Zone Ilamaran said that Amarendra Tiwari, the national secretary of Parashuram Brahmin Ekta Mahasabha, informed the police on Sunday morning that conversion is happening in house number-5, located next to the primary school of Mamura village. Outsiders keep visiting the place and prayer chants emanate from the house, so finding activities suspicious, the people alerted the police.

Responding to the complaint, the Phase III police station police reached the spot and questioned more than 12 women, men and children, including Mahendra, a resident of Aurangabad Bihar, present in the house. During interrogation police did not find any proof of conversion and all people residing in the house claimed to be following Hindu religion and there prayers are also related to it.

"Only thing that is unusual in offering Christian prayers in a Hindu house. We are looking into the bank accounts of Mahendra to find out whether he is getting any funding from outside or not," said DCP Ilamaran.

