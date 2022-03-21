New Delhi: Delhi police has filed a charge sheet against senior DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria before a court here in relation to the IED explosion in Rohini Court Complex in December last year. The Special Cell of Delhi Police filed the final report before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma alleging that Kataria knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a remote trigger on December 9, 2021 in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Pritu Raj, Room No. 102, in Rohini Court Complex with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht.

He also endangered the life of other persons present in the court including judge, court staff, advocates and other litigants with his heinous act, the charge sheet comprising 1,040 pages alleged. The police claimed that during the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record to establish culpability of the accused beyond doubt. During investigation, after analysis of CCTV footages of more than 150 cameras, verification of more than 1000 vehicles entered the court premises on the day of incident, interrogation of hundreds of people including advocates/ litigants/ police personnel/ persons with past criminal history, the investigating team succeeded in identifying the culprit behind the incident, it said in the charge sheet.

Further investigation of the case is continuing and after completion of investigation, a supplementary Charge sheet will be filed in due course, the police told the court. An FIR under sections of IPC and Explosive Substance Act, was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi police in the matter. The accused was arrested on December 17.

