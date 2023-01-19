Vadodara: The Mumbai police on Thursday detained a woman constable and a man, after the parents of the woman lodged a missing complaint in Vadodara's Dabhoi police station stating that the woman has been missing since January 16. The initial investigation located the woman in Mumbai with a man named Saddam. The family of the woman has apprehended it to be a case of 'Love Jihad'.

The police investigation also revealed that soon after leaving, the woman had sent a message to her sister stating she is leaving for abroad. The sister grew suspicious as she know that the woman had no passport and it was nearly impossible for her to leave the country. The woman then cut off all contact with her family, leading them to reach out to the police.

Taking action on the complaint lodged by the lady constable's father, several teams of Vadodara City Rural launched an investigation. Once the woman was located in Mumbai, the officials sent a team of officials to Mumbai. The woman and the man with her were caught on a bus in Mumbai. They have been detained and are currently being interrogated.

Initial investigation revealed that the duo is married, though the police officials are yet to seize the official proof of the same. They are currently probing how long the two have been in contact with each other and the nature of the relationship between them. The case is now being looked after by both the Mumbai and Vadodara police officials. Both the absconders are adults and may therefore be released if the allegations of the woman's family do not get ticked off.