Chitradurga (Karnataka): The Chitradurga police have succeeded in cracking the death mystery in which four of the same family died three months ago. They found that it was the minor girl of the family, who was behind the death of four members of her family, including her parents.

On July 12, 2021, four members from the same family died due to food poisoning at Isamudra Labanihatti village in Bharamasagar Hobli of Chitradurga district while one young man, who was critical, survived after undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Thippa Naik (45), his wife Sudhabai (40), his mother Gundibai (80) and his daughter Ramya (16) while his son Rahul (19) survived. Four people died after eating 'ragi mudde' (a dish prepared with millets) on July 12 night.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rahul, son of Tippa Naik, who survived, the Chitradurga police registered a case and started investigation. The food, which they have consumed and the vessels they have used for cooking had been sent to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Davanagere. The FSL report found that pesticide was mixed with the dish, said G Radhika, Chitradurga District Superintendent of Police.

The probe disclosed that the 17-year-old girl, the daughter of Tippa Naik, was the accused in the case. She is the one who mixed pesticide with 'ragi mudde' and she did not eat that night. She used to prepare that dish every day and that day also she cooked the food. The girl was taken into custody by the Chitradurga police and sent to the juvenile home.

'Discrimination' led her to kill the entire family

During the interrogation, the girl spilled the beans alleging that her family used to send her to daily wage work and was being scolded by her parents. She was not being treated well by her parents and other family members while other siblings were treated well. This led her to kill the family.