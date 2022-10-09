Vijayapur (Karnataka): A police constable has been suspended for his social media post against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Police sources said that Vijayapur SP Anand Kumar has ordered the suspension of Vijayapur rural station constable Rajasekhara Khanapura on Saturday.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of scolding policemen, the constable dared him to venture outside without a police escort. The post soon went viral and followers of the former Chief Minister demanded action against the constable following which he was suspended.