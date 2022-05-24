Srinagar: A police constable was shot dead by terrorists in the Soura area of the city on Tuesday evening, while his 6-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident. "At around 5 pm, militants opened fire on a policeman identified as Saifullah Qadri, leaving him critically injured," a senior official said.

He further said, "Unfortunately, he succumbed while being taken to hospital. Qadri's daughter was also injured in the attack. She is currently undergoing treatment." The official added that her condition is stable. Qadri was a resident of the Malik Sahib area of Soura.

Police have registered a case and searches have been launched to nab the assailants. "The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.