Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): A police constable died by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Sunday, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and the exact reason which prompted the policeman to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The incident took place around 7 am at a police camp in Domikala village in the Aundh area of the newly formed district affected by the Maoist menace, the official said. Constable Vedram Raj, a native of Bilaspur district, allegedly shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood, he said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem, he said. His family members, who live in the neighboring Rajnandgaon district, have been informed, he said. (With agency inputs)