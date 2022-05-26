Bhubaneswar: The Mahila police station today arrested a police constable in connection with a child sexual abuse case. The accused identified as Rajanikant Gamango has been sexually abusing the victim for the past four years.

“She was abused at the age of 13 years. In addition, the policeman made a video of his sexual activity with the girl and blackmailed her. He continued to exploit the girl by threatening her to circulate the video on social media,” said police sources.

The victim later reported the matter to Childline which helped her to lodge a police complaint on Tuesday. Police have also seized the mobile phone of the accused. “We have also conducted a medical examination of the victim and recorded her statement. The accused has been forwarded to the court and further investigation in the case is continuing,” added the police source.

