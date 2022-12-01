Amritsar: The Amritsar police arrested two gangsters after a brief exchange of fire on Thursday while three others fled the spot. On a tip-off, a trap was laid by the police to nab the gangsters. Later, police successfully nabbed them from the Naraingarh locality under the Chheharta area of the city.

The arrested gangsters were identified as Ravi, a resident of Kapatgarh Amritsar, and Robin, a resident of Tarn Taran. Police recovered five pistols and live cartridges from their possession and the duo had a criminal history.

Jaskarn Singh, Police Commissioner, Amritsar, said, "On receiving information of criminals' movement, DCP, ADCP, local SHO and the police force went there while the SHO and other police personnel chased the criminals, who were in Innova and later blocked their way with the police vehicle.

As a result, criminals abandoned their vehicles and fled the spot, our police team chased them for 3 km in this congested area and during the chase, criminals opened fire on police following which police retaliated and ultimately nabbed them." Police are investigating the case while the arrested gangsters are being interrogated.