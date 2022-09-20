Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Efforts are on by the administration to put a check on illegal mining activities in the Agra region of Uttar Pradesh. After sand quarrying in the Agra region, the mafia carries them to bordering states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. But the startling revelations by the arrested mafia that for the smooth passage of a trolley laden with sand in the Chambal mining area — it has to "grease the palm of police, transport and mining officials". "A trolley containing sand will be allowed passage without any check when a sum of money ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 is offered to the police, transport and mining departments."

On the other hand, taking serious note of the allegations, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary has begun collecting information about those policemen and outposts in charge of indulging in corrupt practices. SP East Satyajit Gupta said, "We have registered 106 FIRs under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act lodged with Malpura, Iradatnagar, and Saiyana police stations. Besides, action has been initiated against the mining mafia under the Gangster Act. Properties of mining mafia will be marked for confiscation." Senior Mining Officer RB Singh said, "We have realised fines to the tune of Rs 2.30 lakh from the owners of vehicles caught in illegal transportation of sand in the district."