Panipat(Haryana): Haryana police busted a fraud bride gang in Panipat, who cheated seven people in Panipat and arrested the fraud bride. Police while investigating the case have found that there is a seventh person, who had been duped by the fraud bride under the garb of marriage. This gang used to go to different districts and cheat people in the name of marriage. On the night of the wedding, the bride used to abscond with jewellery and cash after giving intoxicant pills to the groom.

The police are investigating the case by registering a case based on the complaint of the fourth husband. During the police interrogation, it has been found that the woman has married seven times. In the Panipat district of Haryana, a fraudulent bride has married seven people. Till the groom would have figured out something within a few days, the bride would abscond by duping lakhs.

After continuously doing it for the seventh time the police had registered a case against the fraudulent bride Anju (name changed). The gang members include marriage agent Amit's son Bijendra Singh, Bala, Gaurav, residents of Karnal, Naresh, a resident of Jalalpur I, Suresh Nandal and Dharmendra Kheda, residents of District Court Karnal. A was registered by the police under various Sections based on a complaint lodged by victim Rajendra, ar esident Naultha, which is now being investigated.

On March 13, the third husband of the woman came to know about her fraud and reached Naultha with all the marriage papers and met the fourth husband. By then the woman had married for the fifth time. Now on Saturday, the seventh marriage came to the fore. The fraud bride used to target people, who have not yet been married or who have been divorced, and cheated them.

After 10 days of marriage, threats start coming from the maternal home by accusing these victims of being harassed for dowry. This way she used to extort money from them. The fraud bride played the victim card saying that she does not have parents and her marriage was done by some middleman. A total of seven members, including three women, were involved in the gang.