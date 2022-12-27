Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): In a major bust, the Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested four members of an interstate gang of extortionists with links to fake currency circulation and other unlawful activities on Monday. They have also seized 18 weapons along with 95 live rounds of ammunition and 6 extra magazines.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy said that the Anantapur police led by SP Dr Kaginelli Fakeerappa busted a syndicate of rowdysheeters and hired killers of Bengaluru city having connection with fake Indian currency note manufacturers based out of Bellary in Karnataka and in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The DGP said that in order to run their illegal activities unhindered, the Bengaluru based rowdy sheeters identified as Jamsheed (37), Mubarak (43), Ameer Pasha (30) and Riyaz Abdul Shaik (36), used to procure Ganja from Shirpur in Maharashtra and small weapons and ammunition from illegal arms manufacturers in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

"The special operations team of the Anantapur police arrested the four Bengaluru based rowdysheeters. During interrogation they came to know about arms manufacturing unit. Later they raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit owned by one Rajpal Singh at Umarti in Barwani district and took Rajpal Singh and his accomplice Nannu Suthar Adivasi into custody too", the DGP added.

The police have seized 18 weapons including a sophisticated semi automatic Beretta from the possession of the accused along with 95 live rounds of ammunition and 6 extra magazines. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in various unlawful activities including extortion, hired killings, gang rivalries and circulation of counterfeit currency notes. Police also found out that the illegal arms manufacturer Rajpal Singh supplied hundreds of weapons to different parts of the country.

Rajendranath Reddy said that further probe was on to unearth the entire network of illegal arms trade. He appreciated the good work done by Anantapur SP Dr Kaginelli Fakeerappa, Kalyandurg DSP B Srinivasulu and the 14 member special operations team led by RSI C Rajasekhar Reddy and announced rewards for them.