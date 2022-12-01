Tarn Taran: The Khemkaran Police on Wednesday recovered 7 kgs of heroin in a drone spotted at the Kalas village of the border area of ​​Khemkaran. Another drone has been shot down in a joint operation by Khalra police and BSF.

The BSF jawans on Thursday fired several rounds after they noticed the movement of drones near the Dal post. BSF's 103rd battalion and Thana Khalda police conducted a search operation after shooting down a drone, and found the remnants of the other drone in nearby fields.

As per the information received, Lakhwinder Singh, the SHO of Khalra police station, had received a tip-off about a drone being spotted near the border village of Tara Singh. A joint search operation was launched after the inputs were received, during which the officials recovered another drone in a dilapidated condition from the fields of village Tara Singh on the Madi Kamboke Road. The broken items were collected and brought to Thana Khalda. Except for the broken parts, no drugs or weapons were recovered with the second drone.