Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Police in Chhattisgarh claim that they have completely broken off the weapon supply for the Naxal Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee in the forests of Bastar. Officials said that police parties are also carrying out special operations to restrain the supply of explosives, medicines, tent material, and other essential items in Maoist areas. Chhattisgarh police are working in tandem with Telangana, Odisha, and Maharashtra counterparts to deal with the Maoist threat.

In the last week, Bastar police have arrested nine people carrying detonators and explosives from Kodnar to Bastar. A strategy has also been prepared in joint coordination with the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha to put out the supply chain of Naxalites. Bastar IG Sundarraj P said that arms and ammunition have been seized by the police and DRG in the South Bastar area by raiding illegal weapon bases.

''In the last two years, many Naxalites could not get treatment due to medical supplies being affected. Due to the constant pressure and control of the police, the Maoists are compelled to use more country-made weapons, which do not pose a significant threat to the police," IG added.