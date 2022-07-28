Srinagar: Police in Kashmir capital Srinagar have attached five houses whose owners were allegedly helping militants. Police said that these five houses were attached as per sections 2(G) & 25 of the UAP Act for being used for militancy purposes. Two of the houses are located in Lawaypura, one each in Maloora, Batmaloo, and Harwan areas of the city.

Jammu and Kashmir Police added that the houses were used by active militants as hideouts to conspire, plan and execute militant acts in the Srinagar district. Earlier also police in Srinagar attached various properties on the same charges.