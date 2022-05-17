Budgam (J&K): Police along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in central Kashmir's Budgam on Tuesday. Police said that incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The two accused were arrested at a checkpoint in the Chandpora area of Budgam by police along with Army and CRPF personnel.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Jalal-u-Din Sheikh, a resident of Alamnag Poshkar Khag and Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mamath in Budgam. A police spokesperson said incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive material and ammunition including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Budgam police station and an investigation started.