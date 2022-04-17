Srinagar: Police and other security forces arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Handwara on Sunday.

In a statement, police said that along with 15RR, it intercepted a suspicious person who tried to jump a checkpoint established at Sonmullah Crossing. "On seeing the joint naka party, (the person) tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar son of Abdul Raheem Kumar resident of Lilum Vilgam," the statement added.

As he was frisked, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 13 live rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. "Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation has been initiated," he said.

