Laksar(Uttarakhand): Police in Uttarakhand arrested a youth for writing 'Pakistan Zindabad' on social media on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Shahzad, a resident of Maharajpur Khurd village in the Laksar Kotwali area of Roorkee.

According to sources, the controversial post went viral on social media after which the locals protested and a complaint was filed at the Laksar Kotwali police by Subhash Chandra Saini, the provincial convener of Hindu Jagran Manch, who demanded strict action.

Laksar Kotwali Police arrested Shahzad and five other accused. "Apart from the post, the accused were also involved in crimes like vicious theft and robbery," an official said. The other five accused have been identified as Tahir, Shadab, Deepchand, Abid and Anish.

SI Ankur Sharma said, "the accused has been arrested in the case and soon will be produced in court." Laksar station in charge, Yashpal Singh Bisht said, "all the accused were involved in many other incidents including theft, robbery and illegal liquor and were earning money on the strength of these crimes."