Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it has busted a LeT militant module by arresting three militant associates in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In a statement, the police said that Budgam Police along with 53 RR and 181 Bn CRPF busted a militant module of Lashkar-e-Toiba by arresting three militant associates.

The statement further stated that the arrested militant associates have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam son of Ghulam Mohd Hajam resident of Zuhama Chadoora, Ghulam Mohi Din Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Zuhama Chadoora and Tahir Bin Ahmed son of Ghulam Ahmed Hajam resident of Badipora Chadoora.

"Incriminating material of LeT along with following arms & ammunition has been recovered from their possession one Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one AK magazine, 30 AK round," the statement read. An FIR was lodged at Police Station Chadoora under relevant sections of law. Preliminary investigation revealed that arrested militant associates have been involved in transportation of militants, explosive material and providing logistic support to the militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in district Budgam, the statement added.

Meanwhile, joint parties of Police and Army 52 RR arrested one 'hybrid militant' at Jahama in Baramulla district.