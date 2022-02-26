Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Police on Saturday arrested six persons who attempted dangerous stunts on fairly busy streets of Hyderabad on Friday midnight. The officials also seized two autos, though they were unsuccessful in catching the one who managed to escape. The police are interrogating the six members in custody, while the search for the seventh one is also underway.

As informed by the officials, the accused have been identified as Sayyed Juber(20), Sayyed Sahil (21), Mohammed Inayat (23), Mohammed Sameer(19), Mohammed Ibrahim(22), Gulam Saipuddin(23), and Amerkhan(20).

The arrest was made after the videos of the accused racing autorickshaws on the streets in an extremely dangerous manner went viral on social media on Friday. The video showed how three auto-wallas were racing their autos on the rear right wheel, putting the entire balance of the running vehicle solely on it. The seemingly thrilling race could very easily escalate anytime into a fatal accident costing innocent people their lives.

After acknowledging the video, the police identified the miscreants and made arrests after a preliminary investigation on Saturday.

