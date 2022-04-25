Banswara (Rajasthan): Rajasthan police arrested a gang of three people who were allegedly involved duping people by organising fake marriages at Shyamnagar locality under Banswara, police station in Rajasthan on Sunday. Police is also looking for some other people in connection with this case.

The interesting incident came to the fore when a resident of Shyamnagar locality under Banswara, police station - Paramveer Upadhyaya - lodged a complaint with the police that he paid 3 lakh rupees to an event management company for organising the marriage of his son but later on he came to know that the entire was falsely organised only to hoard money.

Premveer who was looking for a girl for his son was approached by Mukesh Bariya and Ajay Jain who promised to look for a bride and organise the marriage. The duo charged 3 lakh rupees for this purpose from the bride-groom’s father and he paid the money.

The complaint lodged by Premveer said that the duo showed a photograph and when the family approved the girl, the marriage was organised at a temple in Indore on June 21, 2021 and the bride went with her husband Pramaveer to Banswara. The things started to turn differently when the bride- named Reena- after staying in the in-law’s house for 20 days went to her home at Indore on the pretext of attending a marriage function and didn’t come.

According to Ratan Singh – the officer-in-charge of Banswara police station when Paramveer went to Indore to bring back his wife, Reena refused to come with Paramveer and also threated to implicate him with false charges and put him behind the bars. The family came to know that they had been a victim of fake marriage. Paramveer came back to Banwara and he and his father went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Police arrested the trio including Mukesh, son of Thawar Singh - a resident of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Jain, son of Trilok Chand of Indore in MP and Anita alias Nidhi. Police is also looking for the fake bride Reena,