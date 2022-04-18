Roorkee: In the backdrop of the April 16 violence in Roorkee and Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti processions, the Hindu 'Saints' of Haridwar have demanded a complete ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Chardham Yatra. The 'saints' have demanded that if non-Hindus and especially people of a particular religion will enter Uttarakhand, then situations like Delhi and Roorkee will arise again.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, while strongly condemning the incidents at Jahangirpuri in Delhi and Bhagwanpur in Haridwar on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, demanded the government take the strictest action against the culprits. "The kind of incident that has happened on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, if such incidents are to be stopped, then the entry of non-Hindus in Chardham will have to be stopped," he said.

Anand Swarup of Shambhavi Ashram in Haridwar has written a letter to the Chief Minister demanding that Uttarakhand should be declared a temple and the entry of non-Hindus should be completely banned. He said that the incident in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and Bhagwanpur raise questions about the administrative system. He has issued a notification to the state government demanding a complete ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Uttarakhand and Chardham.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police have arrested 11 accused in the case of stone-pelting on the procession being taken out on Hanuman Jayanti in Dada Jalalpur village on April 16. The police have registered a case against 12 identified and 40 unknown accused in the case. On the night of April 16, while taking out a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Dada Jalalpur village, there was a dispute between the members of the two communities in which stone-pelting took place.

Incidents of arson were also reported in the area. At least two bikes were burnt along with a WagonR car. Currently, the violence has settled down in the area but still, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot. The police not only took out a flag march in the mixed populated area of ​​Kotwali Jwalapur area but are also monitoring the entire area with drone cameras. SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said that no one will be allowed to disturb the atmosphere in any police station area of ​​Haridwar city. He spoke of strict action against the miscreants.

In the Kotwali Jwalapur area, both Hindu and Muslim communities live in large numbers. In view of this, on Sunday evening, the police took out a flag march. The entire area is being monitored by drones to check whether any stones or other weapons are being hidden by the miscreants on the roofs of the houses. In all the surrounding areas including Pete Bazar, Idgah Road Mohalla, Kaithwara Katra Bazar, the police took out a flag march under the leadership of high officials and the entire area is being monitored through drones.

