Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Theft incidents are rampant in the Sidkul Industrial Area of Haridwar for the past several days. On Tuesday, the Haridwar Police arrested three thieves busting a major gang of miscreants involved in stealing goods in the area. One of the accused confessed to the police that he was the relative of prominent hockey player Vandana Kataria, police sources said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aashu Kataria, Pravin Kataria, and Ashesh. One of those arrested said that the uncle of Vandana Kataria, the Indian national hockey player, was his father, the police said quoting the arrested youth. Sidkul SHO Pramod Uniyal said all the three accused will be produced before a court.

"We have also impounded the three-wheeler that they were using for the transportation of stolen goods," said the SHO. However, the family of Vandana Kataria had snapped links with the accused family for their involvement in illegal activities.