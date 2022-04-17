Roorkee: The Uttarakhand Police have arrested nine accused in the case of stone-pelting on the procession being taken out on Hanuman Jayanti in Dada Jalalpur village on Saturday. They have started searching for the rest of the accused. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against 13 identified and 40 unknown accused in the case. Currently, the violence has settled down in the area but still, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.

DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Naganyal reached the village to inquire about the matter and gave necessary directions to the police officers. He said that teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused.

Earlier, there was a dispute between the two sides while taking out the procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Dada Jalalpur village last night following which there was stone pelting from both sides. Consequently, both sides clashed with each other. There was arson at the spot in which two bikes were burnt along with a WagonR car. Meanwhile, around ten people from both sides were injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

