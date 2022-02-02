Srinagar: Police in Srinagar have arrested three persons responsible for the recent acid attack on a woman in Srinagar, and seized the shop for illegal sale of acid.

Police registered a case on the acid attack of a 24-year-old in Hawal area of Srinagar on Tuesday and started the investigation. Accordingly, on the directions of SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal-IPS a Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS with SDPO Khanyar, SHO PS Nowhatta, SHO PS Safa Kadal, and SHO Women PS Srinagar as its members.

After preliminary investigation and technical analysis, police narrowed in on Sajid Altaf Rather as the main accused and arrested him. During questioning, Sajid confessed to having had an 'interest' towards the acid attack victim and that he was stalking her after she rejected his proposal.

Familiar with the victim's daily schedule, Sajid went to see her on a scooter and was accompanied by the co-accused in the case, Momin Nazir Sheikh. The duo waited until she was on her way back home, attacked her with the acid and ran away from the vicinity.

The police arrested Momin, seized the scooty and went on to arrest the third person - Mohd Saleem - for selling acid to the main accused. Subsequently, his shop was closed for illegal sale of acid.

