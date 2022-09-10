Bikaner (Rajasthan): Police arrested Gurcharan, who was involved in a bomb blast in Punjab a year ago. The National Investigation Agency announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. The accused was hiding in Bikaner. The special team of Bikaner police acting on a tip-off from Punjab police raided the hideout and arrested the accused responsible for the Jalalabad blast that took place in Punjab a year ago. The accused planted the bomb in a motorcycle in front of a bank in Jalalabad town on the outskirts of Fazilka district in Punjab.

One was killed in the bomb explosion that occurred at a place close to the international border. Hence, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case, the matter was handed over to the National Investigation Agency for probing. The accused will be produced before the Baparda court for an identification parade. The police team led by inspector Manoj Sharma arrested the accused, who was working as a labourer in the Khara area of ​​Bikaner for the past three months. He was staying in the quarter of a mill compound.