Lucknow: The Gomtinagar police here have arrested the branch manager of Bank of Baroda, in connection with an alleged PF scam taking the number of the arrested in the case to nine.

The accused Nagendra Prasad Palal, a resident of Siddharthnagar Khesraha and branch manager of Bank of Baroda Roshanabad branch, has been arrested on an FIR registered on September 16, 2021. As per Gomtinagar ACP Shweta Srivastava, the accused carried out the scam in connivance with Pay Right Service Director Satish Pandey and LDA broker Shailendra alias Shailu. The arrested accused have been sent to jail while taking further action under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, Srivastava said.

According to officials, the money of the memorial committee was sent by the branch manager to Right Pay Service through fraudulent means.

