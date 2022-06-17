Tral (Jammu & Kashmir): IED explosives, RPG Grenades, and other incriminating materials have been seized during a search operation in the general area of Nowdal, Tral on Friday. The operation was carried out by Awantipora Police along with Army (42 RR) and CRPF (180Bn). The police have registered a case at Tral Police Station while further investigation is underway.

