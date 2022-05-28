Poonch (J&K): A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police seized around 44 Kg of narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

PRO Defence Davender Anand said that a joint operation by police and army carried out searches near the Bagyaldara area along the LoC in Poonch from May 25-28 which led to the recovery of approximately 44 KGs of narcotics. He said that a case has been registered.